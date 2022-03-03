Sen. Ben Ray Luján Returns To Congress After Suffering Stroke

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) returned to work in Congress for the first time since suffering a stroke last month, receiving a warm welcome and a standing ovation from his Senate colleagues.
“It’s an absolute honor to be back,” Luján said at a nomination hearing in the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. “To every one of you that sent me notes, that sent videos, and all the prayers, it worked. And it’s good to be back.”
Luján’s appearance at the hearing helped advance two of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission.
The 49-year-old was treated for a stroke in his cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance. He underwent surgery for swelling in the brain.
“I’m gonna beat this, and I’m gonna be stronger once I come out,” the New Mexico senator vowed last month, promising to return to work before the Senate holds a vote on Biden’s Supreme Court nominee.