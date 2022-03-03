Sen. Ben Ray Luján Returns To Congress After Suffering Stroke

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) returned to work in Congress for the first time since suffering a stroke last month, receiving a warm welcome and a standing ovation from his Senate colleagues.

“It’s an absolute honor to be back,” Luján said at a nomination hearing in the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. “To every one of you that sent me notes, that sent videos, and all the prayers, it worked. And it’s good to be back.”

Senator Ben Ray Luján receives a standing ovation upon his return to the Senate.



.@SenatorCantwell: "Senator Luján, so good to see you."@SenatorLujan: "It's an absolute honor to be back!" pic.twitter.com/3q2rYR1eIk — CSPAN (@cspan) March 3, 2022

Luján’s appearance at the hearing helped advance two of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission.

The 49-year-old was treated for a stroke in his cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance. He underwent surgery for swelling in the brain.