Sen. Ben Sasse’s (R-Neb.) latest critic is getting creative. They’re sending him fortune cookies, each with a message wishing an especially creative form of punishment.

On Wednesday, Sasse gave his critic props and shared one of the fortunes:

I’ve been getting some anonymous fortune cookies from an angry American — and I think it’s time to give props for creativity... pic.twitter.com/bJlp06vt6p — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) February 6, 2019

Sasse said another cookie’s fortune “expressed a hope for me ‘to be trapped in an elevator’ with folks who are really angry at me.”

He also shared a request for his cookie correspondent: It “would be great if the next cookie could be less stale.”