Someone Keeps Sending Ben Sasse Mean-Spirited Fortune Cookies

The Republican senator also shared a request for his cookie correspondent.

Sen. Ben Sasse’s (R-Neb.) latest critic is getting creative. They’re sending him fortune cookies, each with a message wishing an especially creative form of punishment.

On Wednesday, Sasse gave his critic props and shared one of the fortunes: 

Sasse said another cookie’s fortune “expressed a hope for me ‘to be trapped in an elevator’ with folks who are really angry at me.” 

He also shared a request for his cookie correspondent: It “would be great if the next cookie could be less stale.” 

