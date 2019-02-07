Sen. Ben Sasse’s (R-Neb.) latest critic is getting creative. They’re sending him fortune cookies, each with a message wishing an especially creative form of punishment.
On Wednesday, Sasse gave his critic props and shared one of the fortunes:
Sasse said another cookie’s fortune “expressed a hope for me ‘to be trapped in an elevator’ with folks who are really angry at me.”
He also shared a request for his cookie correspondent: It “would be great if the next cookie could be less stale.”
