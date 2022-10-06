Ben Sasse Is Resigning From The Senate

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is taking a top job at the University of Florida and plans to resign from the Senate in the coming months.

Politico and NBC first reported Thursday that Sasse is likely to leave his Senate seat by the end of the year. The Tampa Bay Times, meanwhile, reported that Sasse is the “sole finalist” in the University of Florida’s search for a president.

The senator himself confirmed the news shortly afterward. He tweeted the Tampa Bay Times story without comment, and then followed up with a tweet about how “delighted” and “excited” he is to take the university job.

Advertisement

Sasse also suggested he’s been a hot ticket among outside institutions eager to hire him, and that this time he finally said yes.

“Melissa and I have been pursued by wonderful institutions the past two years, but we’ve resisted being named a finalist,” he tweeted, referring to his wife. “This time is different because the University of Florida is very different: I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now.”

The senator did not give a precise date for his planned resignation.

Sasse, 50, isn’t up for reelection until 2026. That means the Nebraska governor will have to appoint a replacement to finish out his term.

Advertisement