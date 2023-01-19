Boy Meets Bills: Actor Ben Savage Is Running For Congress

“Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage is hoping to meet a career on Capitol Hill.

Savage is set to run for Congress as a Democrat in 2024, according to filings submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

Savage is no stranger to the political circuit as he unsuccessfully ran for West Hollywood City Council in 2022.

The actor also interned under former Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Penn.) while studying political science at Stanford University in 2003.

Savage once opened up about his interest in a political career during a Twitter interview with celebrity news outlet Wonderwall.

“The Anthony Weiner scandal forced me to nix my political aspirations,” Savage wrote.

“Joke! Though Senator Savage does have a nice ring to it.”

HuffPost has reached out to Savage for comment on his congressional hopes.

FILE – "Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage (left) alongside actor William Daniels (right) on the set of the ABC show. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images