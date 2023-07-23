Ben Shapiro just threw a total tantrum over the “Barbie” movie.

The conservative commentator complained about the summer blockbuster in a 43-minute long rant posted to YouTube on Saturday, calling it “flaming garbage” and “one of the most woke movies” he had ever seen.

Starting off on a truly childish note, Shapiro begins his video by setting a trio of dolls ablaze while holding onto a toy bomb to signify “Oppenheimer,” this weekend’s other big release.

He wastes minutes whining about how his producers “dragged” him to the Greta Gerwig-directed film before referring to his “pages and pages of notes,” where he rails against “Barbie” as an “angry feminist claptrap that alienates men from women” and is “explicitly designed to divide men from women.”

“The basic sort of premise of the film, politically speaking, is that men and women are on two sides and they hate each other,” he says. “And literally, the only way you can have a happy world is if the women ignore the men and the men ignore the women.”

To protest the Barbie movie, Ben Shapiro lights Barbie & Ken dolls on fire.” pic.twitter.com/R6Wc5BkwM6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2023

Ignoring the Margot Robbie movie’s nostalgic appeal, Shapiro wonders why millennial moms were bringing their kids to “Barbie” and if the innuendo-heavy humor is even appropriate for kids. (As parents know, double-entendres tend to be a mainstay in most family films.)

He also grumbles about Ryan Gosling’s “annoying and ridiculous” Ken, Issa Rae playing President Barbie and trans actor Hari Nef’s role as the perky Doctor Barbie.

Online, people poked fun at Shapiro’s outburst, asking why a grown man was so twisted up over a movie about toys.

“Ben Shapiro is a 40-year-old man who’s so upset over a kids movie about Barbie dolls that he made a 43 minute review,” left-wing TikToker Harry Sisson tweeted.

“lmao is this real,” asked another.

Others mocked the outfit the talking head wore to his Wednesday screening of the film. His black T-shirt and matching slacks ensemble looked conspicuously close to the costumes in one of “Barbie’s” big dance sequences.

Despite its critics, “Barbie” won big at the box office over the weekend, raking in $155 million in the domestic market as of Sunday morning, according to Deadline.

