Ben Shapiro Slammed For Denying Bernie Sanders' Jewishness

Ben Shapiro may be feeling “the Bern” from Twitter users after he quipped that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) isn’t really Jewish.

The right-wing podcaster weighed in after Sanders hosted a “Nakba Day” event on Wednesday organized by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had previously canceled the event in the House.

Nakba refers to the “catastrophe” and recognizes when Palestinians were displaced from their homes beginning in 1948 with the establishment of the State of Israel.

Shapiro responded to a tweet about Sanders by calling the senator’s Jewishness into question: “Bernie Sanders is approximately as Jewish as a ham sandwich topped with shrimp on lard bread.”

Bernie Sanders is approximately as Jewish as a ham sandwich topped with shrimp on lard bread https://t.co/LFEh4ovAIg — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 11, 2023

Twitter responded by adding context to Shapiro’s tweet:

“Sen. Sanders grew up in Brooklyn, a son of Jewish immigrants. His father, Elias, emigrated from Poland in 1921 at 17. Sen. Sanders learned during an appearance on the PBS show Finding Your Roots that he had family killed during the Holocaust.”

Sanders’ father’s brother Abraham was shot and killed by Nazis in 1942 after he refused to turn people over to be executed, as the senator learned on “Finding Your Roots.”

Twitter users had some thoughts about Shapiro’s comment.

His family was literally murdered in the Holocaust you absolute piece of shit https://t.co/0t5oihKG37 — Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) May 11, 2023

Why do the same people who criticize wokeness for racial stereotyping and declaring minorities heretics if they don’t follow a certain line turn around and do this? It’s the same thing. https://t.co/58qtVis9Tc — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 11, 2023

Bernie Sanders is like ten Jews https://t.co/03yTlYxgpi — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) May 11, 2023

Conservative Jews love to tell liberal Jews they’re not Jewish. https://t.co/4YzAoL8aSs — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 11, 2023

Fun Fact: Ben's surname denotes that his Ashkenazi ancestors came from the German city of Speyer, whose vibrant, thriving Jewish community was destroyed after a flood of misinformation and lies about them. https://t.co/hJz1CGncU8 — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) May 12, 2023

Bernie Sanders is a Jew of the Tikkun Olam tradition. He’s what we Jews call a mensch. You’re what we Jews call a schmuck and a shande far di goyim. https://t.co/1eg2tZI5p7 — Katie Halper (@kthalps) May 11, 2023

“Who is a Jew? A person whose integrity decays when unmoved by the knowledge of wrong done to other people.” ― Abraham Joshua Heschel https://t.co/fLgJWIoy85 — Max Berger (@maxberger) May 12, 2023

The thing about this is that anyone who grew up New York Ashkenazi of a certain generation knows how profoundly Jewish Bernie is. The cranky old socialist complaining about injustice and not particularly observant is a New York Jewish archetype straight out of central casting. https://t.co/vz61LUQfmC — Joel S. (@jh_swanson) May 11, 2023

