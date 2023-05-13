What's Hot

Kansas City Becomes Sanctuary For Trans Health Care

Body Discovered In Freezer Of Louisiana Arby's

Susan Sarandon Arrested While Protesting For Minimum Wage Increase At New York Capitol

Lupita Nyong'o Debuts Stunning New Look After Shaving Her Head

Idaho Jury Convicts Lori Vallow Daybell Of Murdering 2 Children, Romantic Rival

Michael J. Fox On Living With Parkinson’s: ‘I Broke This Elbow. I Broke This Hand’

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Adult Daughter After Meeting Her For First Time

'He Wanted To Live The American Dream': Honduran Teen Dies In U.S. Immigration Custody

'That One Bullet Is Still Reverberating': Moms Share Stories Of Gun Violence

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Former Trump Prosecutor Mostly Mum Before Congress On Details Of Hush-Money Investigation

McDonald's Found Liable For Hot Chicken McNugget That Burned Girl

PoliticsBernie SandersBen Shapiro

Ben Shapiro Slammed For Denying Bernie Sanders' Jewishness

The right-wing podcaster claimed the Vermont senator, whose uncle was killed by Nazis, was "as Jewish as a ham sandwich topped with shrimp on lard bread.”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Ben Shapiro may be feeling “the Bern” from Twitter users after he quipped that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) isn’t really Jewish.

The right-wing podcaster weighed in after Sanders hosted a “Nakba Day” event on Wednesday organized by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had previously canceled the event in the House.

Nakba refers to the “catastrophe” and recognizes when Palestinians were displaced from their homes beginning in 1948 with the establishment of the State of Israel.

Sanders, who is Jewish, has been critical of the Israeli government and has expressed sympathy for Palestinians.

Shapiro responded to a tweet about Sanders by calling the senator’s Jewishness into question: “Bernie Sanders is approximately as Jewish as a ham sandwich topped with shrimp on lard bread.”

Twitter responded by adding context to Shapiro’s tweet:

“Sen. Sanders grew up in Brooklyn, a son of Jewish immigrants. His father, Elias, emigrated from Poland in 1921 at 17. Sen. Sanders learned during an appearance on the PBS show Finding Your Roots that he had family killed during the Holocaust.”

Sanders’ father’s brother Abraham was shot and killed by Nazis in 1942 after he refused to turn people over to be executed, as the senator learned on “Finding Your Roots.”

Twitter users had some thoughts about Shapiro’s comment.

Go To Homepage
David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close