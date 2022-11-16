Ben Shapiro Bizarrely Suggests Martians Would Oppose Same-Sex Marriage

Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro found a pretty spacey way to alienate supporters of same-sex marriage Wednesday: He suggested that Martians would be against it.
During a discussion on “The Ben Shapiro Show” with fellow Daily Wire writer Matt Walsh, Shapiro lamented the “societal rule that the only rationale that you would possibly have for saying that a marriage is between a man and a woman is because [of] ... sincere religious belief” rather than any secular arguments related to reproduction.
Somehow, this inspired Shapiro to imply that if Martians came to Earth, they might also have a problem with happy LGBTQ couples getting hitched.
“You could be a visitor from Mars, and you could see that all of human procreation relies on man, woman, child,” Shapiro said — without, it should be noted, reaching out to actual Martians for their opinions.
Here’s a clip of the ET-oriented exchange:
Of course, many Twitter users found Shapiro’s suggestion that Martians would be just as prejudiced as he is to be nothing more than science fiction.
This isn’t the first time that Shapiro has had an out-of-this-world take on the issues: In 2019, he argued that “no pro-life person on earth would kill baby Hitler, because baby Hitler wasn’t Hitler, adult Hitler was Hitler.”