Ben Shapiro Bizarrely Suggests Martians Would Oppose Same-Sex Marriage

Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro found a pretty spacey way to alienate supporters of same-sex marriage Wednesday: He suggested that Martians would be against it.

During a discussion on “The Ben Shapiro Show” with fellow Daily Wire writer Matt Walsh, Shapiro lamented the “societal rule that the only rationale that you would possibly have for saying that a marriage is between a man and a woman is because [of] ... sincere religious belief” rather than any secular arguments related to reproduction.

Somehow, this inspired Shapiro to imply that if Martians came to Earth, they might also have a problem with happy LGBTQ couples getting hitched.

“You could be a visitor from Mars, and you could see that all of human procreation relies on man, woman, child,” Shapiro said — without, it should be noted, reaching out to actual Martians for their opinions.

Here’s a clip of the ET-oriented exchange:

Ben Shapiro says even Martians would be opposed to same-sex marriage: "You could be a visitor from Mars and you could see that all of human procreation relies on man, woman, child" pic.twitter.com/t8UU8eJOhq — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 16, 2022

Of course, many Twitter users found Shapiro’s suggestion that Martians would be just as prejudiced as he is to be nothing more than science fiction.

Sorry... why would an alien understand the concept of marriage https://t.co/lJc1O84tMl — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) November 16, 2022

I cannot believe conservatives are still peddling the procreation argument against same-sex marriage. What is this, 2002? https://t.co/2UgYNdam2H — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) November 16, 2022

if i hadnt spent so many years monitoring conservative media it would be so hard to believe these guys are taken seriously and that this whole thing is not a bit https://t.co/vIye6QHuPP — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 16, 2022

Since even the Mormon Church came out in favor of the new federal same-sex marriage bill, Ben had to invent opponents https://t.co/1hBTCu5bmF — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) November 16, 2022

Ben “Let’s Say” Shapiro, let’s say I asked you for facts not feelings on what marriage has to do with procreating? @benshapiro - let’s say martians we’re asking.. https://t.co/MfokJR0jaF — Robb Hood (@BostonRobb) November 16, 2022

Ben Shapiro tellingly identifies with a literally alien perspective divorced from human emotion that he also just made up on the spot. — Adam L Brinklow (@AdamLBrinklow) November 16, 2022