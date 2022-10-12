Twitter Users Mock Ben Shapiro Tweet Praising And Condemning Kanye West

Ben Shapiro tried to have it both ways with Kanye West on Wednesday, but only ended up with a bad case of Twitter mockery to show for it.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, was recently locked out of Twitter after posting a tweet threatening that he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” — and the popular right wing podcaster, who is Jewish, felt obligated to condemn the rapper’s anti-Semitic comments.

However, since West has recently become a poster child for conservatives after appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show, Shapiro also threw his support behind the rap mogul in the same tweet that was supposed to criticize him:

Back from the Jewish holiday now. As usual, two things can be true at once: Kanye's moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging; his "death con 3" posts and Black Hebrew Israelite language are clearly anti-Semitic and disturbing. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 12, 2022

Shapiro may have thought he was making his point without potentially alienating the part of his audience that tacitly approves of West’s comments, but that failed miserably based on the amount of Twitter mockery his tweet received.

Are we talking about the upsides and downsides of Goebbels? Are you still equivocating on this? There is no point in celebrating how @kanyewest also likes puppies and kittens when he is saying the most anti-semitic comments of our lifetimes by anyone with a significant platform. https://t.co/TrbXXMxTF9 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 12, 2022

So it's OK to threaten to go 'death con' on Jewish people as long as you're...pro-life? https://t.co/wVJm9dTiPU — Jean Hannah Edelstein (@jhedelstein) October 12, 2022

Ben takes a big swig from the tumbler, grimaces, and examines an unfamiliar face in the mirror. “You can do this,” he mutters to nobody in particular. “You have to do this.” He sits down at his laptop, the light of the screen illuminating tired eyes. He types: https://t.co/TMrtHnuAGl — Ryan Coogan (@theothercoogan) October 12, 2022

It isn't new/surprising that Ben Shapiro is extremely selectively outraged about antisemitism: It's always definitive/apocalyptic/bad from 'woke' leftists, misunderstood/forgivable for right-wingers. A Shapiro primer: Obama: antisemitic. Soros: kapo. Only 'Bad Jews' vote Democrat https://t.co/JJvrRMweY3 — Esther Solomon (@EstherSolomon) October 12, 2022

A bit ironic calling Kanye pro-life and faith when he called for violence against Jews. https://t.co/F4KfF5OGEv — Peter Fox (@thatpeterfox) October 12, 2022

[Ben Shapiro gets his foot caught in a bear trap]

'well, on balance I'll save 50% on shoes' https://t.co/xvnXXtSgMH — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) October 12, 2022

when one of the most well-known american jews can’t bring himself to fully condemn crystal clear antisemitism because it inconveniently doesn’t align with his politics. https://t.co/34NXQQUBmT — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) October 12, 2022

While I can appreciate this acknowledgement, I’m a bit troubled, particularly because menacing and harassing campaigns against your wife isn’t “pro-faith” or “family” and what about the whole Tucker interview? And your friend Candace? https://t.co/mLUsZAeoGi — Dr. Logan Levkoff (@LoganLevkoff) October 12, 2022

He may want to engage in genocide, but I like his policies https://t.co/1AVlkrynKr — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 12, 2022

Ben Shapiro is “encouraged” by the “family conservatism” of a disturbed man threatening to go nuclear on the Jewish people. https://t.co/sbXfEzPjqi — Christian Vanderbrouk 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@UrbanAchievr) October 12, 2022

Ben Shapiro thinks Kanye's descent into paranoid antisemitism is a shame but balanced out by his newfound conservatism, not acknowledging that, for Kayne at least, these are part of the same journey. https://t.co/tbPeXARmrf — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) October 12, 2022