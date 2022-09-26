Ben Shapiro Mocked For Claiming Military Has Abandoned 'Traditional Masculinity'

Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro was the subject of much mockery this weekend after he claimed the U.S. military is suffering because the country has abandoned “traditional masculinity.”
In a clip posted on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, the Daily Wire founder suggested that wars are best fought by what he described as “typically very patriotic, very male people.”
“Now, I’m sorry to break it to you, but this has been the truth about military warfare for literally all of human history,” he said, before suggesting that U.S. fighting forces are hurting because “we’re a society that doesn’t believe in traditional masculinity.”
“Traditional masculinity is an opponent. Because traditional masculinity requires roles,” he added.
According to Shapiro, who has never served in the military, men are supposed to protect, defend and be strong, but “these are apparently very bad things now. You’re not supposed to say these things.”
Many people didn’t agree with Shapiro at all, including people who actually had a military background, such as Tom Nichols, a retired professor at the U.S. Naval War College and staff writer for The Atlantic.
Nichols not only said Shapiro didn’t have a clue what he was talking about, but also pointed out that Russia is having a hard time against Ukraine despite being the opposite of what Ted Cruz referred to as America’s “woke, emasculated military” in May 2021.
Others piled on Shapiro, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a former Air Force second lieutenant.
Some people pointed out that you don’t have be traditionally masculine to fight wars.
Some were confused why Shapiro considered himself the best advocate for “traditional masculinity.”