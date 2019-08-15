MEDIA

Ben Shapiro Says It's A 'You Problem' If You Work A Second Job And People Are Furious

The conservative commentator lit up Twitter with his comment insulting people who need multiple jobs to pay the bills.

Controversial conservative commentator Ben Shapiro sparked backlash on Twitter for saying it’s “a you problem” if you’re forced to take a second job to make ends meet.

“If you had to work more than one job to have a roof over your head or food on the table, you probably shouldn’t have taken the job that’s not paying you enough,” Shapiro said in a clip from his radio show that was circulated by a researcher for progressive watchdog group Media Matters on Wednesday.

Shapiro made his comment as a response to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris’ assertion that people should not have to work more than one job just to pay the bills.

Shapiro attempted to clarify his position with this Twitter thread:

But not before drawing ire from many other people online:

