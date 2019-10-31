NBA Player In A Chokehold 'Taps Out' Just Like It Was The UFC

Tension between the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns boiled over into a brawl during their NBA game in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Towns perhaps got the worst of it ― but it wasn’t at the hands of Embiid. Sixers teammate Ben Simmons rushed in to help and grabbed Towns in a chokehold.
Towns pounded the court hard as if to “tap out” in surrender, a la the UFC or even pro wrestling, according to reports. When Simmons didn’t immediately release the hold, a man in a suit tapped Simmons’ arm and he finally let go.
Here’s a closer look at the choking.
Embiid and Towns were ejected, CBS Philly noted. The 76ers went on to win, 117-95.
The incident received a WWE-stye spoofing on Twitter:
