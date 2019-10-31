NBA Player In A Chokehold 'Taps Out' Just Like It Was The UFC

Tension between the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns boiled over into a brawl during their NBA game in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Towns perhaps got the worst of it ― but it wasn’t at the hands of Embiid. Sixers teammate Ben Simmons rushed in to help and grabbed Towns in a chokehold.

Towns pounded the court hard as if to “tap out” in surrender, a la the UFC or even pro wrestling, according to reports. When Simmons didn’t immediately release the hold, a man in a suit tapped Simmons’ arm and he finally let go.

A full look at the altercation between KAT and Embiid 👀



Both players were ejected. pic.twitter.com/yy9vmdg7VO — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2019

Here’s a closer look at the choking.

Simmons really got KAT to tap out LMAO😭 pic.twitter.com/AUv1lR8u5X — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) October 31, 2019

Embiid and Towns were ejected, CBS Philly noted. The 76ers went on to win, 117-95.

The incident received a WWE-stye spoofing on Twitter:

STF!



Ben Simmons taps out Karl Anthony Towns called by Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler REMIX pic.twitter.com/K7kTGzZxnp — Joel Wobiid (@WorldWideWob) October 31, 2019

