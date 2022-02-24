Ben Stiller Reveals He's Back Together With Christine Taylor

Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together.

The “Meet the Parents” star revealed that he and Taylor, who got married in 2000 and announced their separation five years ago, have reconciled.

In an Esquire profile published on Tuesday, Stiller explained that he and Taylor were living apart when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and that they decided it would be best for him to move back to their family home so he could be with their teenage children. The actors share a daughter, Ella, and a son, Quinlin.

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” Stiller told Esquire. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

The actor reflected on the importance of respecting the ways he and Taylor are both similar and different. He offered an analogy about horseback riding to illustrate his point.

“Now, I like horses! I think they’re beautiful. I like petting them. I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses. I just don’t really love riding horses,” he said. “And once you know that, it just saves a lot of energy.”

“If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you,’” he added.

Actors Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016, in New York City. Larry Busacca via Getty Images

Taylor and Stiller announced they were separating in 2017, after 17 years of marriage.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Stiller executive produced and directed the new Apple TV+ drama series “Severance,” starring Adam Scott. The show premiered on the streaming service on Feb. 18.

