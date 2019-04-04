Commuter Adorably Freaks Out At Ben Stiller Riding The Subway

John Lamparski via Getty Images Ben Stiller was a good sport when a woman recognized him on the subway and reveled in her good fortune to meet him.

So much for laying low, movie star.

A woman noticed a sunglass-wearing Ben Stiller riding in the same New York City subway car and gave him the full fan treatment.

A video (watch it below) posted by the Subway Creatures account on Wednesday showed the unidentified commuter adorably freaking out at the comic actor’s presence. The “Zoolander” star shook her hand as she recognized him, then she excitedly spoke in Spanish and English. “I love you so much,” she said.

But the best part was her attempt to fix her hair as she stomped her feet at her good fortune.

Stiller was a good sport, posing for selfies and videos with her and other passengers.