Ben Stiller Remembers His Dad Jerry Stiller With Sweetest Story About A Stolen Bike

Ben Stiller shared a series of sweet and funny memories of his father, the comic actor Jerry Stiller, on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Stiller recalled calling his dad, who died of natural causes last week aged 92, while he was tripping on LSD. He also brought to mind a savage review that his father once gave of his own granddaughter’s play.

It was a story involving the father-and-son chasing a boy who’d stolen the younger Stiller’s bike, and a resulting act of kindness from the father, that momentarily stunned host Jimmy Fallon, however.

Check out the interview above.