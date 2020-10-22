Lisa Marie Presley honored her late son Benjamin Keough on what would have been his 28th birthday with a heartbreaking post on social media.
The 52-year-old shared a snapshot of Keough seated in front of a cake with candles from another birthday celebration.
“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day,” she began in the image’s caption.
“Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much [too] good for this world.”
Keough was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in July in Calabasas, California, per TMZ.
The news reportedly left Presley, who is also mother to actor Riley Keough and 11-year-old twins Harper and Finley, “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated.”
Riley also posted a heartfelt message to her late brother this week, sharing a series of snapshots of them together over the years.
Her Instagram Story on Wednesday also included several images of her brother.
