The identities of Republican lawmakers and aides linked to the Capitol riot by documents provided by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will soon be revealed by House investigators, a key congressman said Monday.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, told reporters that the documents were “quite revealing.”

He refused to immediately name the Republican legislators revealed in the “information that we received from Mr. Meadows” but said they would be identified in the future.

“Information we have received has been quite revealing about members of Congress involved in the activities of Jan. 6 as well as staff,” he said. Thompson spoke outside the House chambers after the committee voted in favor of a resolution recommending criminal charges against Meadows for failure to comply with a congressional subpoena to testify about the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Thompson: Information we have received has been quite revealing about members of Congress involved in the activities of January 6th as well as staff pic.twitter.com/FXcuBp2XBn — Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2021

NBC reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell had asked Thompson about messages from unnamed legislators telling Meadows they were “sorry that it didn’t work out,” presumably referring to plans to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and keep Donald Trump in office despite his election loss to Joe Biden.

Meadows turned over thousands of pages of emails and texts regarding the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection before he stopped cooperating, claiming he was protected by executive privilege.

Information included messages involving lawmakers and a PowerPoint “coup scheme” to overthrow the presidential election.

The scheme involved Trump declaring a national security emergency to delay the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results because of baseless claims of foreign “control,” then manhandling the vote to keep Trump in the White House.