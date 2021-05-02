Bennifer: The Redux? Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Hanging Out Again.

In news that goes down smoother than a daily Dunkin’ iced coffee (extra sugar with a side of Munchkins), very single exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted hanging out together.

The actor was seen being picked up and dropped off at the singer’s Los Angeles mansion multiple times late last week, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Apparently, one cannot simply drive to the singer’s home, so instead Affleck was shuttled back and forth from the Bel-Air Hotel to Lopez’s neck of the woods, where he reportedly spent several hours.

The “Way Back” star was photographed ― wearing a T-shirt bearing the name of his beloved hometown, naturally ― with a military-style backpack in tow, as he exited a white Escalade SUV that reportedly belongs to Lopez.

And, just in case you thought Affleck was simply ride-sharing his way around town, Lopez was seen sitting in the same white SUV sporting some aviator sunglasses in other photos from the same day.

“They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week,” an unnamed source told People about the meetups. “They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other.”

While the stars, previously dubbed as Bennifer, dated for only two years in the early aughts, their contributions to the culture lasted long after their couple expiration date (See: the truly excellent film “Gigli,” ballad for the ages “Dear Ben,” the “Jenny From the Block” music video butt-grab seen ’round the world, etc.)

All these years later, both are on the heels of very public breakups. Affleck split from his pandemic-era girlfriend Ana de Armas in January, while Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement after four years together in April.

So, naturally, the internet has been pushing hard for a Bennifer reunion in 2021. While neither has publicly commented on the rumors, they haven’t done much to dispel the notion that things might be heating up again.

Just last month, Affleck gushed about Lopez’s looks in a flirty interview for InStyle, praising the multi-hyphenate entertainer as “the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business.”

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth?” he wrote. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s... at best?”

Lopez, laughed off the compliment, writing in response, “Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too.”

And on that note, we’ll just leave you with Busy Philipps’ comment on the matter.

Good lord let it happen. https://t.co/I1LT98aDjH — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 30, 2021