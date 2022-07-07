Benny Hill Theme Blasting Out Live On Sky News Is The Most British Thing To Happen Today

Chris Philp tries to soldier on with his interview despite the distraction. Sky News

A chaotic morning in the world of politics took an even more surreal turn on Thursday, when the Benny Hill theme tune began blaring outside the Houses of Parliament.

Following the news that Boris Johnson planned to resign as prime minister, which came after the resignation of almost 60 members of his cabinet, MP Chris Philp attempted to speak to Sky News about everything that’s going on within the government.

Unfortunately for Philp — a loyalist to the prime minister — he found his commentary being somewhat drowned out by the iconic Benny Hill music blaring out of a nearby speaker.

And we probably don’t need to tell you that Twitter was absolutely loving the unexpected musical interlude:

A very normal day on a very normal island… pic.twitter.com/jQpNJIZqEC — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 7, 2022

Boris Johnson loyalist Chris Philp MP on College Green being accompanied involuntarily by the Benny Hill theme tune while commenting on the unfolding fiasco is just perfect. #BorisJohnsonResign pic.twitter.com/dTg8n2oSGl — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) July 7, 2022

Sky news trying their best in the face of the benny hill theme tune blaring out at volume. pic.twitter.com/gmSXTVsIaY — Jamie East (@jamieeast) July 7, 2022

The Benny Hill music playing over Tory MPs doing interviews on College Green is 100% on point. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 7, 2022

Shout out to the person who struck up the Benny Hill theme just as this interview started 😂 pic.twitter.com/dTcUqBldYv — Jon B (@lepus_octavian) July 7, 2022

Not Chris Philp talking to Sky News with someone playing the Benny Hill theme tune behind him. — Adam Maidment (@AdamMaidment) July 7, 2022

INCREDIBLE SCENES



“THE BENNY HILL THEME TUNE” IS BEING BLASTED OUT ON SKY NEWS. pic.twitter.com/N06wBwcoZl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 7, 2022

Steve Bray blasting out the Benny Hill theme tune everytime a Tory MP is interviewed on College Green is a thing of absolute comedic beauty. https://t.co/p3jxvoi6Wb — Jon Monie (@JonMonie) July 7, 2022

And as it turns out, British actor Hugh Grant may have had something to do with the ridiculous scene.

Upon learning that Steve Bray — an anti-Brexit activist known for his loud demonstrations outside the House Of Commons — had begun his musical protests once again, the “Love Actually” star tweeted him on Thursday morning to ask: “Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”

And just a couple of hours later, Hugh’s wish came true…

Morning @snb19692 Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand? — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 7, 2022

Thank you so much for this! pic.twitter.com/4e3Oa4gKHF — Jayne Tunnicliffe💙 (@craftedcreature) July 7, 2022

