Make TikTok-Worthy Lunches With These Bento Boxes From Target

Don’t ask us why, but lunch is just more fun to eat when it’s in a bento box.

Bento boxes from Bentgo
Meal prep has always been big on social media, but a new wave of lunch preparation has taken TikTok by storm: bento boxes.

Bento boxes, unlike your traditional Tupperware or lunchboxes, have several compartments to organize your food in a visually appealing way while keeping it fresh.

We eat with our eyes, so while these cute lunches are great for children, adults love them just as much. If you want to upgrade your lunch-making game, we’ve found the most viral bento box videos on TikTok and found similar storage you can get at Target.

Ahead, shop our selection of bento boxes and lunch box accessories from Target so you can have a TikTok-worthy lunch every day.

1
Target
Smash three-compartment bento box
Cherie Tu, better known as @thrivingonplants on TikTok, opted for a metal container in her viral vegan bento box video. This similar Target option has a clear lid and a container that is 100% stainless steel. As an added bonus, the box is top-shelf dishwasher safe for easy clean up.
$21.99 at Target
2
Target
Bentgo stainless steel flatware set
@iriseats loves her new bento box and specifically points out the cool utensils that come along with it. While we couldn't find the exact pair, we love this set from Bentgo. The three utensils are flat and stackable so they easily fit into the thin sleeve for safe keeping.
$14.99 at Target
3
Target
BergHOFF Leo three-piece dual bento box set
In making her husband's lunch, @heathercoxzzz goes for the stackable two-piece bento box set. We found this very similar option that is microwave and dishwasher safe, but it also comes with a super convenient carrying strap to easily keep it all together.
$44.99 at Target (originally $75)
4
Target
Bentgo Kids' leakproof lunchbox
You've probably seen this container from Bentgo on TikTok if you get meal prep videos in your feed. It seems to be a favorite of many parents with young children, including @thehungryfoodie, as seen when she shares how much food her kid actually ate.
$27.99 at Target
5
Target
Bentgo stackable lunch box
Partners Molly and Sara, known as @wifedinnersandcatlickers often share the meals they lovingly create for each other on their page. The peach-colored bento box they use in this viral video is perfect for adults on the go. While Target doesn't have the exact brand, they do have this beautiful pink and marble stackable option from Bentgo, which may be even cuter.
$14.99 at Target
6
Target
Bentgo Fresh set of three bento boxes
Colorful bento boxes like these frequently appear in videos from TikTok user @vickandfour as she packs her kids’ lunches.
$39.99 at Target
7
Target
Bentgo stainless steel lunchbox with removable divider
In another viral video from @heathercoxzzz, she packs a hearty lunch for her husband in a steel bento box. Go for steel if you want a more sustainable option that is better for the planet compared to plastic containers, like this leak-proof lunchbox from Bentgo made with food safe materials.
$29.99 at Target
8
Target
Bentgo bowl
Bento bowls well less popular than the bento boxes, are still a great way to pack your lunch. Check out this delicious bento bowl from @tiffoodss if you don't believe us. If you're gonna try it out, grab this bowl from Bentgo that has a nifty hidden compartment to store your utensils.
$14.99 at Target
9
Target
Meri Meri mini cookie cutters
If you really want to elevate your lunch, you have to cut out some cheese, melon, or spam with fun shaped cookie cutters, like @sulheejessica does when she makes lunch for her third grader in a video with over 175,000 views. While these mini cookie cutters from Meri Meri are technically for Valentine's Day, the shapes would be adorable found in any lunch box year round.
$15 at Target
10
Target
Bentgo Kids' chillable leakproof lunchbox
A pediatric dietician, @JessDiamondRDN, approves of the over-the-top fun in this kid's charming bento box (but does suggest adding in some protein). Diamond says fun is an important part of getting your child to eat, so try it for yourself if you have a picky eater. A good place to start is with this durable and chillable bento box from Bentgo.
$29.99 at Target
