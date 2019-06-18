“Seeking Sister Wife” star Bernie McGee has died at age 41.

The polygamy-exploring reality show figure succumbed to heat stroke and a heart attack while riding his bicycle on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, TLC said in a statement, citing his wife.

“Our hearts go out to the McGee family following the loss of husband and father Bernie McGee,” TLC wrote on its website Monday. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.” The channel quoted an obituary saying he enjoyed the outdoors and “loved his family and friends very much.”

McGee is survived by his wife Paige and two sons from their marriage. The couple also shared Paige’s two sons from another relationship.

The McGees appeared on the show this year seeking a second wife after a fire burned down their Mississippi home and Paige McGee discovered she could no longer conceive.

“Polygamy seems to be the best way for us to have more children in our family,” she explained, per USA Today.

The show often focused on Paige McGee’s jealousy over the prospect of adding another woman to the family, Newsweek noted.

During an awkward conversation Bernie McGee had with one of his sons in an episode (see the clip above), the boy asked him how many wives he wants.

“I think three is a real good number,” the dad answered. “I want a big family. I want a strong family.”