Bernie Sanders Releases 10 Years Of Tax Returns

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Keith Srakocic Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Releasing his tax returns allows Sanders to attack Donald Trump without fear of being labeled a hypocrite.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released his tax returns for the past 10 years on Monday amid growing calls that he meet the standard of his rivals in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) have all released at least 10 years of tax returns, though some have done so more recently than others. Harris, who made 15 years of returns available, preceded Sanders by a single day.

In releasing his personal financial records, the Vermont senator delivers on a promise he made April 4 that he would make the returns public on Tax Day.

Sanders can now join Democratic calls for President Donald Trump to release his financial information without appearing to fall short of his own principles.