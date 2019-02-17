Bernie Sanders Reportedly Records 2020 Campaign Announcement

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) may be close to announcing a presidential run.

According to two sources who spoke with Politico, the senator has recorded a 2020 campaign announcement.

The reported video is the latest indication that the 2016 candidate may be seeking another shot at the Oval Office.

On Saturday, Politico revealed that Sanders’ team had started holding interviews for senior staff jobs, focusing in particular on women and minorities after blowback for a lack of diversity on his team in 2016.

Last month, sources told Yahoo News that Sanders would be launching a campaign soon, and that he would begin with an exploratory committee, though it remains unclear exactly when and if that will occur.

If the senator announces a run, he would join an increasingly long list of potential nominees on the left including fellow Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) and Kamala Harris (Calif.), as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) and Obama administration Cabinet member Julián Castro.