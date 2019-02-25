Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced Monday that he plans to release 10 years’ worth of his tax returns, following the example of fellow 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The Vermont lawmaker took questions at a CNN town hall a week after announcing his second consecutive bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

.@wolfblitzer "Will you release 10 years of your tax returns?"@BernieSanders: “Yes.”



Blitzer: When do you think we’ll be able to see them?



Sanders: “Soon. … They’re very boring tax returns." #SandersTownHall https://t.co/n2hqMm3i6W pic.twitter.com/CjzpHTCTtp — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2019

“Our tax returns will bore you to death,” Sanders said in response to moderator Wolf Blitzer’s question about financial transparency. “It just was a mechanical issue. We don’t have accountants at home, my wife does most of it, and we will get that stuff out.”

The National Journal had reported earlier Monday that Sanders would be announcing the release, and the presidential candidate confirmed it during the CNN town hall on Monday evening.

Some lawmakers criticized Sanders for not being transparent about his finances during the 2016 Democratic primary, when he only released his tax returns from 2014.

The Vermont senator did not give a timeline Monday for when he would release his tax returns, but said they will be made public “soon.”

President Donald Trump has refused to release his tax returns, separating from decades of tradition. Democrats have denounced him for the lack of transparency, saying he may be hiding potential conflicts of interest.

Warren has urged all presidential candidates to release the last 10 years of their tax returns, noting she’s done so already.