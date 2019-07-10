Bernie Sanders Touts New List Of 'Anti-Endorsements'

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks at a town hall in Las Vegas on Saturday. He has taken to quoting President Franklin Roosevelt, who said, "Judge me by the enemies I have made."

Presidential candidates frequently boast of the endorsements they receive, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) may be the first to promote an “anti-endorsement” list.

Sanders, who is making a second run for the Democratic presidential nomination, rolled out a webpage on Wednesday that lists a number of prominent figures ― all of them white men, and nearly all of them major corporate executives ― and the stark terms in which they have attacked him.

The idea behind the list is one that Sanders has repeatedly emphasized on the campaign trail as he seeks to distinguish himself from rivals who have adopted some of his progressive policy ideas ― namely, that decades of battle with corporate America make him a uniquely trustworthy gladiator for the interests of American workers.

Sanders’ pitch to voters is that the hatred and fear he elicits from corporate America are a sign of his integrity and effectiveness as a populist fighter.

On the webpage and in a statement to HuffPost, Sanders quoted former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who asked voters to “judge me by the enemies I have made.”

“We understand that nothing will fundamentally change for working Americans unless we have the guts to take on the most powerful corporate interests in this country,” Sanders said in a statement. “Therefore, it should come as no surprise that corporate CEOs and billionaires have united against our movement. These people have a vested interest in preserving the status quo so they can keep their grip on power and continue to exploit working people across America. We welcome their hatred.”

