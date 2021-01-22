Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and his oversized mittens became unwitting stars of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

But the Vermont senator said Thursday that he was blissfully unaware that he was being turned into an online meme as he watched the ceremony outside the Capitol a day earlier.

“I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on,” the former Democratic presidential candidate told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers.

As for the envelope that Sanders was pictured clutching?

“I’d love to tell you Seth. It’s top secret,” the lawmaker joked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sanders said he was “feeling great” following Biden’s inauguration, which he admitted made him a bit teary.

“I was in tears seeing the new president getting sworn in and the old president leaving Washington,” he recalled.

Watch the full interview here: