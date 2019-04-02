Bernie Sanders Campaign Says It Has Raised Over $18 Million

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jose Luis Magana Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks at the We the People summit in Washington on Monday. His campaign announced high fundraising numbers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has raised more than $18 million since launching his 2020 presidential campaign in late February, the campaign announced on Tuesday.

Sanders raised that sum from nearly 900,000 contributions, which came from 525,000 individuals, some of whom donated more than once.

But Sanders, who handily won re-election to the Senate in November, also benefits from transferring outstanding funds from previous campaign accounts to his presidential run.

Counting those funds, Sanders has raised $32 million and has $28 million in cash on hand that he can still spend.