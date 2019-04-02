POLITICS

Bernie Sanders Campaign Says It Has Raised Over $18 Million

Counting transfers from other accounts, the Vermont senator has $28 million on hand.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks at the We the People summit in Washington on Monday. His campaign announced high fundraising numbers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has raised more than $18 million since launching his 2020 presidential campaign in late February, the campaign announced on Tuesday.

Sanders raised that sum from nearly 900,000 contributions, which came from 525,000 individuals, some of whom donated more than once.

But Sanders, who handily won re-election to the Senate in November, also benefits from transferring outstanding funds from previous campaign accounts to his presidential run.

Counting those funds, Sanders has raised $32 million and has $28 million in cash on hand that he can still spend.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

