Bernie Sanders Sings Cardi B's 'Money' In Flat-Out Funny Dub Track

Bernie Sanders has rapper Cardi B in his camp. She even interviewed the Democratic presidential candidate recently to discuss police brutality and other issues.

Thanks to the YouTube comedy channel baracksdubs, Sanders (I-Vt.) appears to return the love with a hilariously dubbed version of the senator “performing” the hip-hop star’s “Money.”

Just hearing Sanders say, “I like morning sex,” in the drastically edited clip will make your day.

Maybe a real Bernie-Cardi collaboration could be coming?