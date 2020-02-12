POLITICS

Politico's Bernie Sanders Portrait Looks Just Like Chevy Chase, People Say

The senator won in New Hampshire, but people on Twitter are hilariously having doubts after the portrait.

Bernie Sanders won the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire Tuesday ― or did he?

A Politico portrait declaring the Vermont senator the victor looked an awful lot like Chevy Chase, according to Twitter users.

Chase, the former “Community” star and “Saturday Night Live” trouper, trended so hard that some people on social media feared he had died.

Fortunately Chase, 76, was alive and apparently triumphing in an election that he had no part in.

Here’s Twitter yukking it up:

 

 

