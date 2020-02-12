Bernie Sanders won the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire Tuesday ― or did he?

A Politico portrait declaring the Vermont senator the victor looked an awful lot like Chevy Chase, according to Twitter users.

Breaking: Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, scoring a big shot of momentum in the Democratic presidential race after last week’s messy Iowa results https://t.co/5TxlaCfXaS #NHprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/IX3wDnpAK5 — POLITICO (@politico) February 12, 2020

Chase, the former “Community” star and “Saturday Night Live” trouper, trended so hard that some people on social media feared he had died.

Fortunately Chase, 76, was alive and apparently triumphing in an election that he had no part in.

Here’s Twitter yukking it up:

They absolutely put a picture of Chevy Chase next to Bernie's name in the NH results. Somebody is having a laugh. pic.twitter.com/fZAYxLLn5p — Ol' (@inevitablybored) February 12, 2020

congratulations to chevy chase on winning new hampshire https://t.co/qawK8GObbp — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 12, 2020

"Due to a technical glitch, Chevy Chase has won the primary in New Hampshire, and Bernie Sanders has won in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Please stand by." — TC 🇺🇸 (@FightIdiocracy) February 12, 2020

Wait til he gets to Maryland. — Robert Miller (@robwilmil3) February 12, 2020

Pretty good finish for a suburb — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) February 12, 2020

Oh no ⁦@politico⁩. You’re so blissfully unself-aware. And you made Chevy Chase trend like he died. pic.twitter.com/M9UbD9BRPP — Steve Berman (@stevengberman) February 12, 2020

I saw Chevy Chase trending. He’s still alive pic.twitter.com/RRolOMZLQ6 — Kevin (@Vercetti44) February 12, 2020