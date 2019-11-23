Beaming Bernie Sanders Busts Some Moves At New Hampshire Campaign Event

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) kicked up his heels Saturday before admiring fans with a big smile on his face — and multiple dance partners — at a “Labor Solidarity Dinner” in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Bernie Sanders is dancing at a labor dinner in Manchester NH pic.twitter.com/64ppROvKdh — Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) November 24, 2019

“Having the time of my life!” tweeted the Democratic presidential candidate. Sanders was one of several candidates stumping in the early-primary (Feb. 11) state this weekend.

One of the songs was ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” — Bernie’s kind of music. He has said he played ABBA at his own wedding.

Sanders had a health scare in October that required an emergency procedure following a heart attack. But he was back on the stump quickly, and seems to have bounded back. Twitter fans thought so:

