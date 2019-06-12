Bernie Sanders Pitches ‘Democratic Socialism’ As Next Stage Of FDR's New Deal

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) presented his plan to implement “democratic socialism” as the completion of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s “unfinished business” in a speech on Wednesday, contrasting his proposal with what he called President Donald Trump’s “corporate socialism.”

According to Sanders, completing FDR’s New Deal means finally realizing his vision of a “second bill of rights” ― rights that guarantee economic security and a decent quality of life for every person in the United States.

“We must take the next step forward and guarantee every man, woman and child in our country basic economic rights ― the right to quality health care, the right to as much education as one needs to succeed in our society, the right to a decent job, the right to affordable housing, the right to a secure retirement and the right to live in a clean environment,” the 2020 presidential candidate said in his speech at George Washington University in the nation’s capital. “We must recognize that in the 21st century, in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, economic rights are human rights. And that is what I mean by democratic socialism.”

Sanders has not been a proponent of socialism in the traditional sense ― the nationalization of massive private industries ― for at least several decades now. And even as he has taken steps in the direction of encouraging greater worker ownership of the companies that employ them, his version of democratic socialism has generally resembled Nordic-style social democracy, rather than the forms of mass worker ownership advocated by many members of the Democratic Socialists of America ― an organization of which he is not a dues-paying member.

By positioning his definition of democratic socialism within the pantheon of Democratic Party politics, Sanders hopes to ease some of the anxieties that voters might harbor about the term. He has sought to tie it to popular ideas like “Medicare for All” and tuition-free public college.

But on Wednesday, he was also eager to turn the bogeyman of “socialism” ― typically a source of doubt about his general election viability ― into an electoral strength.

To that end, Sanders debuted a new line of attack against Trump, accusing him of supporting “corporate socialism” in the form of tax giveaways, bailouts and other special treatment for large companies.

“While President Trump and his fellow oligarchs attack us for our support of democratic socialism, they don’t really oppose all forms of socialism,” Sanders said. “They may hate democratic socialism because it benefits working people, but they absolutely love corporate socialism that enriches Trump and other billionaires.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.