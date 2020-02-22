Dick Van Dyke Urges Fellow Way-Past Boomers To Vote For Bernie Sanders

“I can’t wait to see Bernie debate Mr. Trump,” smiles legendary actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke in a new video endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president.

Van Dyke, 94, appealed to his generation — way past boomers — to back the senator in the video promoted Friday by the Sanders campaign.

“Why wouldn’t an older citizen vote for somebody with that kind of a record and with that kind of experience and honesty and trust?” Van Dyke asked. “I want to urge my generation to get out and vote for him — please.”

The “Mary Poppins” and “Dick Van Dyke Show” actor quipped that “somebody younger, like Bernie, is just the perfect candidate.”

Van Dyke, who also backed Sanders in 2016, called the election the “most important” since the end of World War II. “Another four years of the current administration, and we won’t have a democracy anymore,” he warned.

He praised Sanders for staying true to his vision and not bowing to pressure. Bernie “stuck to who he is and what he believes in,” Van Dyke added.

Sanders has polled high in Nevada, South Carolina and several Super Tuesday contests. He scores high with young voters — but he’s lagging with older citizens.

“I can’t understand why,” said the actor.