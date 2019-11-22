Bernie Sanders 'Disgusted' By Michael Bloomberg's Huge Ad Buy

Bernie Sanders said he is “disgusted” by reports that billionaire Michael Bloomberg plans to spend millions of dollars in television ads for his presidential campaign.

Bloomberg is set to spend around $30 million for ads that are set to start airing on Monday, Politico reported Friday. Sanders criticized Bloomberg later that day.

“I’m a little old-fashioned,” Sanders said in a statement. “I believe in democracy – one person, one vote. I’m disgusted by the idea that Michael Bloomberg or any other billionaire thinks they can circumvent the political process and spend tens of millions of dollars to buy our elections. It’s just the latest example of a rigged political system that we are going to change when we’re in the White House.”

Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, has plans to spend as much as $500 million for his 2020 presidential bid, Politico reported.

“If you can’t build grassroots support for your candidacy, you have no business running for president,” Sanders said. “The American people are sick and tired of the power of billionaires, and I suspect they won’t react well to someone trying to buy an election.”

HuffPost reached out to Bloomberg’s campaign for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.