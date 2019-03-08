A heckler with a scathing message for President Donald Trump interrupted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during his campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Thursday night.

“Tonight, we say to Donald Trump and the fossil fuel industry....” the 2020 presidential candidate began.

“Fuck you!” a man in the crowd at the Mid-America Center shouted.

The comment elicited laughter from the audience and a chuckle from Sanders.

“Well, that is one way of phrasing it,” Sanders said. “I, myself, was gonna say it a little differently. I am a senator.”

Check out the clip here:

BERNIE SANDERS in Iowa: "Tonight, we say to Donald Trump and the fossil fuel industry--"



SOMEONE IN CROWD: "Fuck you!"



[laughter]



SANDERS: "Well, that is one way of phrasing it. I myself was gonna say it a little differently. I am a senator..." pic.twitter.com/HrxffLcqx7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2019

According to Business Insider reporter John Haltiwanger, the man who yelled the curse word was 53-year-old Terry Anderson from Omaha, Nebraska. He shouted it because Trump is a “black stain on the face of the American society”: