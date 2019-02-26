Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) set Twitter alight with his tongue-in-cheek suggestion about using a lie detector on President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election debates.

Sanders’ joke came during a televised CNN town hall event hosted by Wolf Blitzer on Monday night. Blitzer asked Sanders how he would engage with Trump, if he was the Democratic nominee, on the debate stage.

Sanders, who confirmed his presidential run last week, replied: “Well, we’ll bring a lie detector along and every time he lies it goes ‘beep.’”

"We'll bring a lie detector along and every time he lies it goes 'beep.'" Sen. Bernie Sanders jokingly describes his strategy for engaging Pres. Trump if he faces him in a debate later in the campaign. #SandersTownHall https://t.co/xKLcUW0OgR pic.twitter.com/Ocd5k3VqOC — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2019

Sanders said he didn’t mean “to be overly facetious” with the one-liner.

He has conservative friends who “believe what they believe, and I believe what I believe, and that’s called democracy and that’s a good thing,” he added. “But I think the fraud that Trump is, the pathological liar that he is, has to be exposed.”

People on Twitter called Sanders’ response “awesome” and “amazing,” although some pointed out potential problems:

@wolfblitzer asking @SenSanders how he will deal with Trump in Presidential debates?



Bernie: I’ll bring a lie detector!

Awesome answer.#Bernie2020 #CNNTownHall — RoseAnn DeMoro (@RoseAnnDeMoro) February 26, 2019

if Trump uses a lie detector, this will happen... pic.twitter.com/tOuY84u2nr — Andrey (@theandrey13) February 26, 2019

Bernie said he will bring a lie detector to debate Trump 😂😂😂



First of all, homeboy is confident he actually will GET to debate Trump. Secondly, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE DO IT! OMG that would be AMAZING — Katie Thulin (@katiet121) February 26, 2019

Just have live fact checkers on hand and ring a buzzer for each lie that Trump or anyone else tells...Boom! pic.twitter.com/wOrQ3MzTWd — Kilmer Porter (@24Kilmer) February 26, 2019

It would just be a continuous beep 😂😂 — adam goodwin (@adamgoodwin) February 26, 2019

I think Bernie's onto something - starting today, please let's hook all politicians up to lie detectors during debates. Thanks in advance. — cmxnyc (@cmx11) February 26, 2019

Thing will break after 30 seconds from over-use — Everett 🦏🐘🦛🦒🦍🐅🐆🦁🐋🐢 (@EverettLH10) February 26, 2019

Just a beep? I see sparks, flames and smoke before the machine eventually explodes. — Duchess (@AngoraDeb) February 26, 2019

lie detector wouldn't work, because he actually believes his own lies....he's pathological....so it wouldn't really register on a lie detector test because it would read as he's telling the truth, which in his own head he is. — Bob (@ranrtt) February 26, 2019