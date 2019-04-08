Bernie Sanders Says Fox News Is A Propaganda Arm Of Trump Administration

When I go on Fox, what I will say is, Look, many of you voted for Donald Trump, but he lied to you. He told you he was gonna provide health care for everybody. Yet his policies are to throw 30 million people off of the health insurance they have.

He told you he wasn’t gonna cut Medicare and Medicaid. He lied to you. Massive cuts in his budget for Medicare and Medicaid. We’re not going to let him do it, but that’s what he wants to do.

Told you his tax plan would not benefit the wealthy. He lied again. Of course, 83 percent of the benefits go to the top 1 percent. How do you explain that to people who voted for Trump if you don’t talk to people who voted for Trump?

But it’s not just Fox. If you check where I go, and where I will go into this campaign, I’m not just going to go into blue districts. You’ve got to go into areas where people are. Working people need to know the truth, and that is that Donald Trump betrayed them, lied to them. And I intend to do that.