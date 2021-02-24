Bernie Sanders Puts GOP Colleagues On Notice Over Big Lies, Conspiracy Theories

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) admitted Tuesday it’s tough dealing with the conspiracy theories and lies pushed by his Republican colleagues in the Senate.

But he urged his GOP counterparts to “come aboard” with Democrats’ policy proposals or face being left behind because they don’t have the majority in either the House or the Senate.

“It’s hard. It really is,” Sanders, the Senate Budget Committee chairman, told late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about tackling GOP efforts at distraction.

“A lot of Republicans are decent humans beings, they are good fathers and mothers and everything else,” he continued. “But especially under Trump we have seen this country and the Republican Party move to my mind very far away from reality. And the fact that you got colleagues of mine in the Senate who refuse even today to acknowledge that Donald Trump lost the election.”

Sanders said Democrats were “reaching out to Republicans and saying ‘look, if you want to rebuild our infrastructure, come on aboard, you want to lower the cost of prescription drugs, you want to provide health care to all people, you wanna raise minimum wage in this country. We’d love to have you.’”

“But if you are not prepared to come on board, we are going to go forward and we’re gonna do it alone,” he added. “We’ve got 50 votes plus the vice president. We can do it in the Senate, We’ve got the votes in the House. That’s what we intend to do.”

Watch the full interview here: