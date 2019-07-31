Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) threw his hands up in despair during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate and immediately spawned a meme on Twitter.
The viral moment came during a testy exchange with former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who alleged Sanders’ policies were too radical to win the presidency.
Sanders threw his hands up at the claim.
“No, throw your hands up,” said Hickenlooper.
Sanders did.
Check out the clip here:
CNN’s Annie Grayer provided context to the interaction:
But others, including “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” reimagined the exchange in amusing ways:
