POLITICS

Bernie Sanders Threw His Hands Up During The Debate And A Brilliant Meme Was Born

The viral moment inspired an EDM song.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) threw his hands up in despair during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate and immediately spawned a meme on Twitter.

The viral moment came during a testy exchange with former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who alleged Sanders’ policies were too radical to win the presidency. 

Sanders threw his hands up at the claim.

“No, throw your hands up,” said Hickenlooper.

Sanders did.

Check out the clip here:

CNN’s Annie Grayer provided context to the interaction:

But others, including “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” reimagined the exchange in amusing ways:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Bernie Sanders 2020 Election Democratic Debates
CONVERSATIONS