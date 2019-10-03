Bernie Sanders Still In Hospital But Recovering After Surgery

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is still in the hospital after undergoing an emergency heart procedure earlier this week, but his wife said Thursday that the Democratic presidential candidate is “up and about” and “looking forward” to the October debate.

“Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with staff about policies, cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors, and speaking with his family on the phone,” Jane Sanders wrote in a statement. “His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures.”

Sanders said she expects the 78-year-old senator to be discharged from the Las Vegas hospital and on his way back to Vermont before the end of the coming weekend. The 2020 candidate will rest for a few days, but will soon be ready to get back on the campaign trail and show up for the Oct. 15 Democratic presidential debate, she said.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out yesterday with so many touching and kind messages wishing Bernie well,” Jane Sanders wrote. “We are so moved by your support.”

During a campaign event on Tuesday evening, Bernie Sanders felt discomfort in his chest, his campaign said. Doctors successfully inserted two stents in his heart on Wednesday after finding a blockage in one of his arteries. The campaign said at the time that Sanders was canceling all events until further notice.

Sanders tweeted Wednesday, thanking everyone for the well wishes and adding that he’s “fortunate to have good health care and great doctors and nurses.”

“None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!” Sanders tweeted, staying on brand with his campaign promises.

