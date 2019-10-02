Bernie Sanders Hospitalized For Emergency Heart Procedure

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) underwent an emergency heart procedure following a campaign event Tuesday evening, his campaign confirmed in a statement.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort,” the campaign said in an emailed statement. “Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits.”

“He will be resting up over the next few days,” the statement read.

Sanders’ campaign is canceling his events until further notice.

The Sanders campaign has also canceled its TV advertising spending in Iowa, according to political ad tracker Medium Buying. It had originally planned to start airing ads Thursday.

In September, the 78-year-old canceled three events in South Carolina to rest his voice, which had grown hoarse due to what the campaign called a “vigorous” schedule.

Sanders pushed back on concerns about his age in the 2016 presidential election with the release of a doctor’s note that concluded he was “in overall very good health.”

A medical history accompanying the note, written by senate physician Brian P. Monahan, detailed health problems “including gout, mild hypercholesterolemia, diverticulitis, hypothyroidism, laryngitis secondary to esophageal reflux, lumbar strain and complete removal of superficial skin tumors.”

The note specifically stated the senator has no history of heart disease, doesn’t smoke tobacco and consumes alcohol “infrequently.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.