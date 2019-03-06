POLITICS

Bernie Sanders Condemns Effort To Rebuke Ilhan Omar

The Vermont senator said he opposes anti-Semitism, but fears that targeting congresswoman Omar is a "way of stifling debate" over Israel and Palestine.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks in Chicago, on March 3, 2019. Sanders, a presidential candidate who is Jewish, has been an outspoken critic of Israeli government policies.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) condemned an effort by House Democratic leadership to issue a veiled rebuke of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for comments about the influence of Israel on American foreign policy.

“Anti-Semitism is a hateful and dangerous ideology which must be vigorously opposed in the United States and around the world. We must not, however, equate anti-Semitism with legitimate criticism of the right-wing, Netanyahu government in Israel,” Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday. “Rather, we must develop an even-handed Middle East policy which brings Israelis and Palestinians together for a lasting peace.

“What I fear is going on in the House now is an effort to target Congresswoman Omar as a way of stifling that debate,” he continued. That’s wrong.”

