Bernie Sanders Calls For House To Start Impeachment Inquiry

Pelosi’s position has been echoed by other top Democrats in the lower chamber. But House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) appeared to go further than the speaker during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

Asked by host Jake Tapper whether he believes impeachment proceedings will begin in the House “at some point, but just not right now,” Clyburn responded: “Yes, that’s exactly what I feel.”

Clyburn noted that the House has “got all of these committees doing their work” and “having hearings” on various allegations of misfeasance by Trump.

Still, Clyburn called for patience and urged Democrats to take their time “and do this right” in their investigations of Trump.