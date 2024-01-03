'Enough Is Enough': Sanders Says Congress Should Reject Aid For Israel's War In Gaza

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday repeated his criticism of the Israeli government’s military approach in Gaza, calling on his fellow lawmakers to reject the Biden administration’s request for billions in military aid for Israel.

The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve an additional support package for U.S. allies, including Israel, which Sanders described as “unconditional military aid” for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to continue with their brutal war.

“Enough is enough,” Sanders said in a statement. “Congress must reject that funding. The taxpayers of the United States must no longer be complicit in destroying the lives of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza.”

The war has so far killed over 22,300 people in Gaza, according to local officials, and displaced 85% of the territory’s population.

Sanders said the issue at hand “is not complicated,” noting that while Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Southern Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed and nearly 240 were taken hostage initiated the current conflict, Israel’s war has led to “catastrophic” results on the ground for Palestinians.

“While we recognize that Hamas’ barbaric terrorist attack began this war, we must also recognize that Israel’s military response has been grossly disproportionate, immoral, and in violation of international law,” Sanders said.

He added that is important for Americans to keep in mind that Israel is fighting mostly “with U.S. bombs, artillery shells, and other forms of weaponry.”

Last month, Sanders wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, saying it would be inappropriate to provide funding for Israel beyond what’s needed for “defensive systems that will protect Israeli civilians against incoming missile and rockets attacks.” He also urged Biden to support U.N. efforts to stop the suffering on the ground.

The U.N. Security Council passed a resolution to provide more aid for Gazans on Dec. 22 amid U.S. resistance that led to the weakening of the proposal. The U.S. abstained from the vote.

The U.S. had previously vetoed a resolution calling for a humanitarian cease-fire in the besieged territory.

Sanders has also introduced a resolution to investigate Israel’s indiscriminate bombing in Gaza.