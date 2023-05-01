Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday predicted a “landslide” victory for Joe Biden in the 2024 election, as long as the president and Democrats are “stronger on working-class issues.”

Sanders, appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” told anchor Dana Bash that Biden and Democrats have “got to make it clear that we believe in a government that represents all, not just the few, take on the greed of the insurance companies, the drug companies, Wall Street, all the big money interests, and start delivering for working-class people.”

“You do that, I think Biden is going to win in a landslide,” Sanders foresaw.

Sanders’ prediction came during a discussion on Biden’s age. The president will be 86 at the end of a possible second term, a fact that some critics have suggested will make him unfit for further office.

The senator, who is one year older than Biden, said age, experience and record all come into play when looking at a candidate.

But “when you put it all together, what you have to look at is, what does the candidate stand for? Which side are they on? Are they on the side of the billionaire class, or are they on the side of working people?” he asked.

Sanders, who ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary, said it was “no great secret that he and I have strong differences of opinion.”

But with many within the GOP falsely maintaining that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and trying to suppress votes and “deny women the right to control their own bodies,” Sanders said he thought “the choice is pretty clear, and that choice is Biden.”