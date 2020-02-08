Sanders And Biden Hug It Out At Debate In Slap At Hillary Clinton's Attacks

Democrats do got at it, but it’s all in the family.

That was the message Friday night when former Vice President Joe Biden gave Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) a hug on stage during the debate.

The embrace was triggered about 45 minutes into the debate, after ABC News moderator Linsey Davis referred to Hillary Clinton, who has been attacking Sanders as divisive. Davis, directing a question to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), quoted Clinton as saying of Sanders that “nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him. He’s got nothing done.”

That’s when Biden left his lectern to saunter left over to Sanders for a hug. (The men also hugged on stage during the Ohio debate in October.)

“I like Bernie just fine,” said a smiling Klobuchar as she pointed to the men. “We actually worked together on a number of things,” she added, then detailed their work to lower prescription drug prices.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images Former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders embrace at the Democratic presidential primary debate Friday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The hug cracked up the crowd at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, and created a sweet image of the scrum.

Sanders started it all out with a unifying message. “At the end of the day…everybody up here is united,” he said. “No matter who wins this damn thing, we’re all going to stand together to defeat Donald Trump.”

Observers on Twitter were moved — though no one was switching candidates.

So endearing ha ha. They're excited — KarateAndPopTarts (@KarenReneK) February 8, 2020

The best moment of the night — Natalie Domonique (@natdeangelis) February 8, 2020

This was a cute moment pic.twitter.com/nEsOAUbSfZ — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 8, 2020