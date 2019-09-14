Bernie Sanders Joins Joe Biden In Vowing To Release Medical Records Before The Primaries

Sanders, 78, was asked by NBC reporter Deepa Shivaramif he’d provide the information.

“Absolutely,” he responded. “You know, I think it’s the right thing to do. The American people have the right to know about whether the person they are going to be voting for for president is healthy, and we will certainly release our medical records before the primaries.”

First, Sanders said, he’s “got to get to the doctor ... [and] have a series of tests,” but the information will be “certainly” released “before the first votes are cast.”

Read up: Sanders cancels three South Carolina campaign events to rest his hoarse voice



Latest, with @shaqbrewster -->https://t.co/FB3jdMGwen https://t.co/ImfzPwgKis — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) September 15, 2019

Biden, 76, said Friday that he would release his records “when I get the next physical ... before there’s a first vote.” He added: “There’s no reason for me not to release my medical records.” The Iowa caucuses are February 3. Biden’s mental acuity has been called into question by some because of various speaking gaffes when he appears confused.