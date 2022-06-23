Bernie Sanders 'Strongly' Supports Releasing Leonard Peltier From Prison

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) “strongly” supports releasing Native American rights activist Leonard Peltier from prison, according to a letter to a constituent obtained by HuffPost.

“As you know, Leonard Peltier has spent over 40 years of his life in prison despite the fact that the government has admitted they do not know who is responsible for the crime he was convicted of,” Sanders said in the June 8 email. “Despite national and international campaigns to free Peltier, he remains incarcerated, where he continues to advocate for the rights of native peoples.”

“For this reason, I have and will continue to strongly support petitions for Leonard Peltier’s release,” Sanders concludes.

A constituent passed the letter to HuffPost. A Sanders spokesperson confirmed its legitimacy, but did not provide further comment on the senator’s views on Peltier’s imprisonment.

The letter means that Sanders is the fourth U.S. senator in recent months to advocate for President Joe Biden to give clemency to the now-77-year-old, ailing activist and send him home. Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) have separately and publicly called on Biden to release Peltier.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) "strongly" supports releasing Leonard Peltier from prison, he said in a June 8 letter to a constituent. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

If you haven’t heard of Peltier, think of him as America’s longest-serving political prisoner — a fall guy that the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office desperately needed after failing to figure out who murdered two FBI agents in a 1975 shootout on Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Today, the bottom line is simple: An elderly Indigenous man has been in prison for 46 years and never should have been there in the first place.

A White House spokesperson did not respond to a question about whether Biden is considering granting clemency to Peltier.

Here’s a copy of Sanders’ letter to his constituent: