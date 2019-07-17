Bernie Sanders Challenges Rivals To Reject Cash From Pharma, Insurance Executives

In a call to arms designed to further affirm his populist credentials and distinguish himself in a crowded primary field, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) committed on Wednesday to reject contributions of $200 or more from executives at the country’s pharmaceutical and health insurance companies, as well as the political action committees and lobbyists who represent them.

He then challenged his fellow contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination to pledge the same, dedicating a new webpage on his campaign site to the appeal.

“If we are going to break the stranglehold of corporate interests over the health care needs of the American people, we have got to confront a Washington culture that is corrupt ― that puts profits ahead of the needs of the American people,” he said toward the end of a speech about “Medicare for All” to an audience of cheering supporters in Washington. “And that is why today I am calling on every Democratic candidate in this election to join me in rejecting money from the insurance and drug companies. Reject that money!”

Sanders went on to suggest that those who did not reject that money should have to explain why the health care industry sees their candidacy as a “good investment.”

Sanders’ rivals in the Democratic primary are already in compliance with key elements of his pledge. All 24 Democratic candidates have rejected corporate PAC money of all kinds; 14 of them, including the leaders in the polls, have also renounced contributions from federal lobbyists.

HuffPost asked a number of the leading presidential campaigns whether they were prepared to reject contributions over $200 from executives in the pharmaceutical and health insurance industries. The campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a fellow proponent of Medicare for All, said it would do so.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) has rejected donations from top pharmaceutical company executives and corporate board chairs since 2017, though his campaign did not immediately say whether he would do the same for health insurance companies.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Semansky Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a Democratic presidential candidate, speaks about Medicare for All on Wednesday in Washington.

Aside from Sanders’ pledge, however, the speech served as an implicit rebuttal to former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats who have adopted conservative talking points in their efforts to discredit Sanders’ plan.

In his rollout of a health care plan on Monday that would create a public option for people to buy into Medicare, Biden described Medicare for All as both an attack on the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare,” and traditional Medicare.

“I knew the Republicans would do everything in their power to try and repeal Obamacare,” Biden said in an email to supporters Monday. “But I’m surprised that so many Democrats are running on getting rid of it.”

Rather than replace the ACA and traditional Medicare with something less reliable, as Biden suggests, Sanders’ legislation would enroll everyone in an expanded version of Medicare that covers vision and dental care, and no longer costs Americans anything at the point of service.

In his speech on Wednesday, Sanders focused on debunking arguments put forward by Biden and other centrist politicians and think tanks who have warned against a plan that forces people to give up the private health insurance they have in favor of something unknown.

Sanders argued, as he has before, that the middle-class tax increases needed to pay for Medicare for All would be more than outweighed by the savings people would earn from the elimination of private health insurance plans’ premiums, deductibles and co-payments.

Those fees, he argued, “are nothing less than taxes on the middle class.”

Then, deploying his trademark sarcasm, Sanders mocked the logic of Republicans and some Democrats who defend the current payment system.

“Now my Republican friends ― and some others ― seem to think the American people hate paying taxes, but they just love paying insurance premiums!” he mused, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Continuing, he mockingly imagined the conversation of a fictional couple excited to pay their monthly insurance premium: “Oh my god, dear, the insurance premium is here, what a wonderful day! Oh, wow!”

