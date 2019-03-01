Seth Meyers resurfaced an old movie cameo by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night.”

And the element of Sanders’ bit part in the 1988 film “Sweet Hearts Dance” that Meyers enjoyed the most was the 2020 presidential candidate’s distribution of candy “fairly” to children in a Halloween scene.

“No one should have to pay for their candy!” Meyers joked, a reference to Sanders’ “No one should have to …” trope in his campaign speeches.

Sanders, who in February confirmed his presidential candidacy, explained he was the mayor of Burlington, Vermont, at the time the movie was filmed. City officials helped the crew find extras, and he threw his hat into the ring.

Susan Sarandon, Jeff Daniels, Elizabeth Perkins and Don Johnson starred in the romantic comedy-drama, which has a 5.7/10 rating on IMDB.