Bernie Sanders Rips Nikki Haley For ‘Old-Fashioned Ageism’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday criticized GOP 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s call for “mandatory competency testing” for politicians who are over 75.
“I think what she is saying is nothing more than old-fashioned ageism,” former Democratic presidential candidate Sanders, who is 81, told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.
“I know people who are 90 who are as sharp as a tack and I know people who are 40, hmm, you know, you got to prod them a little bit,” he added. “The bottom line is, voters judge people based on their competence, their confidence, their views, there are a thousand factors. But to simply say that if somebody is 75 or older, they need some kind of test, I think it is just ageism and not acceptable.”
Colbert noted it would mean a Constitutional amendment.
“Well, some of these guys don’t worry about the Constitution too much,” Sanders fired back.
Watch the video here:
And the rest of the interview here: