What's Hot

Larry Hogan Says He Might Stay Out Of 2024 Race If It Means Stopping Trump

I Needed An Abortion. I Was Stunned By My Family's And Friends' Responses.

Turkey’s Hatay Province Struck By Another Earthquake

Michigan Students, Others Rally For Gun Control Legislation One Week After Shooting

Nations Oppose Russian, Belarusian Participation In Olympics: Letter

U.S. Ambassador Warns China Supplying Russia With Lethal Aid Would Be ‘Red Line’

Stephen Colbert Flips Railroad Giant CEO's Reassurance Right Back At Him

MSNBC Guest Calls Nikki Haley 'Perfect Manchurian Candidate’ For White Supremacists

Aubrey Plaza Reveals Why She 'Pocketed' A Note From Joe Biden's Desk

After Centuries Of Stealing Land, The U.S. Govt Is Actually Inviting Tribes To Help Manage It

Beware: There's Such A Thing As Using Too Much Nasal Spray

President Joe Biden Makes Surprise Trip To Ukraine

PoliticsBernie SandersStephen Colbert

Bernie Sanders Rips Nikki Haley For ‘Old-Fashioned Ageism’

The Vermont senator hit the 2024 GOP presidential hopeful with a dig about the Constitution following her comments about age.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday criticized GOP 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s call for “mandatory competency testing” for politicians who are over 75.

“I think what she is saying is nothing more than old-fashioned ageism,” former Democratic presidential candidate Sanders, who is 81, told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

“I know people who are 90 who are as sharp as a tack and I know people who are 40, hmm, you know, you got to prod them a little bit,” he added. “The bottom line is, voters judge people based on their competence, their confidence, their views, there are a thousand factors. But to simply say that if somebody is 75 or older, they need some kind of test, I think it is just ageism and not acceptable.”

Colbert noted it would mean a Constitutional amendment.

“Well, some of these guys don’t worry about the Constitution too much,” Sanders fired back.

Watch the video here:

And the rest of the interview here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost