Bernie Sanders Declares Himself A Never Wine-Caver At California Rally

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) drew a line at the chardonnay at a major California rally Saturday, declaring: “We don’t go to rich people’s wine caves.”

The declaration was the latest chapter in a battle over fundraising among the Democratic presidential candidates. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has drawn heat for a tony fundraiser at a Napa Valley wine cave in an event sponsored by the winery’s billionaire owners.

“We don’t go to rich people’s wine caves. This is a campaign of the working class of this country, by the working class and for the working class,” Sanders said to cheers at a major rally in Venice Beach in Los Angeles, where he appeared with supporter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“What our campaign is about, what our administration will be about, is one person one vote, not billionaires buying elections,” he said.

Sanders claimed his campaign has raised “more contributions from more people than any candidate” in U.S. history. “We don’t have a Super PAC, we don’t want a Super PAC,” he said.

“Our campaign is not only about defeating Trump, our campaign is about a political revolution. It is about transforming this country, it is about creating a government and an economy that works for all people and not just the one percent,” he said.

"We don’t go to rich people’s wine caves — this is a campaign of the working class, by the working class, and for the working class.”



— @BernieSanders bringing the 🔥🔥🔥 in Venice Beach pic.twitter.com/FYKHwdalkf — Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) December 21, 2019

Sanders vowed as president that he would battle climate change, raise the minimum wage, provide Medicare for all, and on his first day in office undo all of Donald Trump’s “racist” executive orders against immigrants.

Check out the rally in the video up top. Sanders begins speaking at 1:06.